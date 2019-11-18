Weather Blog: Light mixed precip overnight into Tuesday morning



















No major forecast changes for us with light mixed wintry precip moving in overnight, changing to sleet and snow Tuesday morning, then wrapping up Tuesday afternoon. Roads will be slick early tomorrow. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Light rain and drizzle moves in from south to north tonight, with pockets of freezing rain and ice accretion possible, especially from central Vermont to the east. A few hundredths of an inch of icy glaze is possible, up to around 0.10″. This is due to a low moving up the coast off to our east. Low temp, 20s.

Tuesday Morning – Rain will mix with and change over to sleet and snow as a second system comes in from the west over the Great Lakes with another punch of moisture and atmospheric forcing. Briefly, moderate, wet snow falls during the morning commute, then tapers off towards midday. Expect a slushy coating to around 1-3″. Most should end up on the lower end of that with the highest totals likely through north-central Vermont into the Northeast Kingdom.

Tuesday Afternoon – Quickly, snow will move out from south to north. We’re left with a drier second half of the day under a still very cloudy sky. Low to mid 30s. Light north wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, but mainly dry, aside from a few scattered snow showers over higher terrain. Mid to upper 30s.

Thursday – Partly sunny. Near 40 degrees. Thursday night, briefly snow showers kick off, but that changes to rain on Friday marking a warm, wet end to the work week. Then, a few snow showers follow taking us into the weekend.

