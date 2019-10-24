Weather Blog: Light rain around Friday, too









Good evening!

Thursday brought us a weakening cold front and a ton of cloud cover with a side of light rain. Light showers return Friday, too. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, but seasonable and quiet. There may be some clear moments, but clouds are very stubborn. Upper 30s to low 40s. Light southwest breeze, shifting to out of the northwest.

Friday – More clouds than sun with light rain likely by late afternoon and into the evening. Rain will total generally less than 0.25″, though there may be some totals closer to 0.3″ across central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. With the late timing of the rain, despite highs reaching the low 50s, some mountain snowflakes may be possible as temps slide off into the 30s at night. Light north wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late. Low to mid 50s.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy with rain likely late morning into the afternoon, to the tune of around 0.5″. Breezy south wind gusts to near 25 mph with a high temp in the low to mid 50s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault