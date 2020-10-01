Weather Blog: Light rain wraps up work week

Good afternoon!

Friday will be a dreary, drizzly day, but with more much-needed rainfall. Totals are light, but every little bit helps. A reinforcing shot of cold air follows up the showers to keep the Fall chill around through the weekend. Let’s break it down!

Tonight is partly cloudy with some patchy fog possible through sheltered river valleys. The temp drops fast, down into the cool 40s, making for some great sleeping weather with the window cracked open! Nearly calm.

Friday, clouds increase very quickly through the morning as another area of low pressure moves up the coast. This doesn’t bring nearly as much rain as earlier this week, but a decent one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch is likely for most, with a locally higher amount up to one-half inch here-and-there. Mid 50s to around 60 degrees. Light south wind. Mostly cloudy Friday night. Upper 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday and Sunday both feature more clouds than sun, though I wouldn’t count out some breaks of blue sky on occasion, especially through broad valleys. Our higher terrain is more likely to be locked in under that overcast – and an isolated shower is possible, too. Mid to upper 50s during the afternoon and at night, down to the frosty 30s to around 40 degrees.

Have a fabulous Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault