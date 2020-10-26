Weather Blog: Light showers linger overnight

Good afternoon!

It’s been a dreary, drizzly Monday and scattered light showers continue overnight. Across higher terrain, as rain tapers off early Tuesday morning, we may get yet another brief changeover to light snow or mixed wintry precip. Additional rain, after 5 PM and through daybreak Tuesday is generally less than 0.25″. Low temp, 30s.

After showers wrap up Tuesday morning, the clouds hang around. And this is true for much of midweek. While a few hours or moments of sunshine here-and-there are possible, particularly Wednesday, this week really harkens back to last with long stretches of overcast. That being said, it’s generally dry (aside from a stray light rain or snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons) and much cooler. Look for afternoon highs in the mid 40s to low 50s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and nighttime lows generally between 25-40°.

The fly in the ointment for us, forecast-wise, this week is the Thursday afternoon to Friday morning timeframe. Details such as timing, extent of precip shield and potential snow accumulation are all too fuzzy to hammer out at this point. But, we do know that the remnants of what is now Hurricane Zeta will interact with a low coming out of the southwestern U.S. This energy lifts northeast into southern New England and battles with high pressure digging south out of Canada. What will initially begin as rain likely changes to a shovelable snow in central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire Thursday night. A few inches of accumulation, mainly over higher terrain, seems like a good bet at this point, but just how far that stretches north is still a big question mark. Keep checking back for forecast updates!

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault