Weather Blog: Light snow and wind on the way

Good evening,

Saturday Night – Evening rain showers will transition to overnight snow showers, winds will be on the increase as well, as a reinforcing shot of colder air moves into the region.

Sunday – Morning light snow will give away to partly to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of northern New York through 1pm for 3-5 inches of snowfall. In addition, winds will be blustery with 25-45mph gusts during the afternoon. Isolated power outages are possible, especially in the Champlain Valley.

Sunday Night – Much colder temps arrive as we dive into the upper teens with clearing conditions and subsiding winds.

Monday – Mixture of sunshine and clouds, highs in the upper 20s.

Tracking the next potential snowmaker on Tuesday with light to moderate snow accumulations possible. We will keep you updated!



Have a great night!



~ Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki