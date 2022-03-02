Clipper system, after clipper system has been the name of the weather game over the last few days in New England. Each weak clipper system has provided a shot of snow and last night’s was no different. There’s a coating of snow to account for on the roadways this morning, so be sure to take it extra easy. Otherwise, a few peeks of sunshine and a west-southwest breeze will allow temperatures to cozy back up near freezing this afternoon.

Late this evening through the overnight, another weak system will phase together and pass just south of the North Country. It is a fast moving disturbance and won’t linger for too long Thursday morning before pushing off to the east.

However, an additional dusting to two inches of snow is expected from the valleys to the mid-slopes. The higher terrain and mountain tops will likely receive two to four inches of additional snowfall between tonight and Thursday morning. Drive safe and take care on the roadways straight through tomorrow morning’s drive into school and work.

Sick and tired of the snowy weather pattern? We will catch a break in the action Thursday afternoon through Friday with sunshine returning to the Northeast. It will come at a cost though with highs only in the teens and 20s.