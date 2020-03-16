Weather Blog: Light snow returns Tuesday Morning

Good afternoon!

After a great sunny stretch (that for some, lasted throughout the entire weekend) a more unsettled period of weather begins with light snow Tuesday morning. In fact, there are a couple opportunities for flakes to fly this week, before we take aim at 60° Friday. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight – Clouds increase. Mid 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday – After midnight, light snow spreads in as a front inches by from west to east. The key word, light. With surface temps in the 50s and 60s today, even the air temp briefly dipping below freezing tonight likely won’t be enough to bring those pavement temps down along with them. There could certainly be some slick spots above 1500′, but most accumulation should be confined to existing snow pack or grassy surfaces. Through mid-morning, broad valleys could catch a coating to a slushy 0.5″, with points at 1500-2000′ and above in northern New York and northern Vermont finding 1-2″ of snow. An isolated 3″ mountain total wouldn’t be unheard of. During the day, warm air cruises north on the heels of a blustery south wind of 10-20 mph (gusts to 35 mph). That will take temps into the 40s, allowing for most snow to switch to light rain throughout the course of the day. Rain (or mountain mix) will taper off during the afternoon. Remember, any and all precip is generally quite light!

Tuesday Night- Clearing. 20s.

Wednesday – Partly sunny. Near 40 degrees. Light northwest wind.

Thursday – Another mixed precipitation event is on-tap with a couple inches of snow possible above 1500′ and a rain/snow mix to all rain through broad valleys. Mid to upper 40s.

Friday – Rain likely! It’s by far the wettest day of the week, but the warmest, too, with a top temp approaching 60 degrees. Another brisk south wind could gust to 35+ mph.

Saturday – A few mountain snow showers. Partly cloudy. Mid to upper 30s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 30s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault