Weather Blog: Light snow rolls in overnight

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and flurries are with us this morning… top temps climb to the upper 20’s to low 30’s but wind chills make it feel more like low 20’s

Tonight: Light snow overspreads the region… with totals ranging between a dusting to 3 inches the morning drive will likely be a little slick. Morning lows fall to the upper 20’s.

Wednesday: Good news is the snow chances are wrapping up early Wednesday and skies are partly cloudy through the rest of the afternoon… and top temps reach the mid 30’s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley