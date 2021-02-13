Weather Blog: Light snow showers develop late, linger early Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

A quiet start to your weekend with temperatures remaining below average in the temperature department. Most locations today only peaked in the teens. Tonight we see light snow showers develop late under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the single digits for most. Winds remain light out of the north, still making it feel sub zero at times so bundle up!

Snowfall totals only range from a coating up to two inches in the higher terrain by Sunday morning. We then stay mainly dry into your Valentines day with highs peaking in the mid 20s, closer to where we should be this time of year. Winds remain north 5-10 mph.

The forecast remains unsettled into next week as we track multiple chances for snowfall. Winter Storm Watches are in place for portions of the area Monday evening into Tuesday. This next storm arrives Monday with light snow entering the region, low pressure moves in bringing a better potential for modest snowfall accumulation Tuesday (possibly up to or over 6 inches), with another storm looking possible by Friday that may be a mixture of rain and snow. We will continue to keep you updated as we get closer. Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn