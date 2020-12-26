Weather Blog: Light snow showers linger tonight, some sun Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

I hope you all had a wonderful and safe Christmas. A few light snow showers linger tonight, especially for the north country in New York. Lows will fall back into the 20s for most. Cooler temperatures remain as we move into the end of the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning in in effect until 1am Sunday for St. Lawrence County in New York.

Sunday will feature highs in the lower 30s along with a few early morning snow showers. Clouds decrease giving way to some sunshine by late morning and into the afternoon. Winds will be south around 5-10 mph. Monday a weaker disturbance moves through, and along with it some breezy conditions that will usher in some warmer air to the south. Highs on Monday will be near 40 degrees. A mixture of rain and snow showers are possible into the evening before drying out by Tuesday. Any snowfall accumulation looks to be light, meaning less than an inch.

By mid next week, temperatures will be chilly once again. Only peaking in the 20s for highs on Tuesday and lower 30s on Wednesday. Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn