Weather Blog: Light snow south Thursday morning

Good evening!

It’s a very busy finish weather-wise to the workweek with light snow spreading over central and southern Vermont early Thursday, followed by a risk for strong storms a day spent in the 60s Friday.

Tonight – Clouds increase as the temp falls into the upper 20s to low 30s. A wave passes to our south, with the northernmost edge of a precipitation shield pushing as far into Vermont as about U.S. Rt. 2. Light snow falls between 2 AM Thursday and Noon, with a rain mix through broad valleys.

Thursday – A slushy coating to 0.5″ on grassy surfaces, up to 1-2″ around 1500′ should be expected Thursday morning, with most precip wrapping up by midday. The afternoon is cloudy, but the temp will soar to near 50 degrees with a south wind of 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy. Mild, steady in the 40s.

Friday – Scattered rain during the morning, with some breaks of midday sunshine possible. The temp reaches the 60s with a south wind of 20-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph or higher. A few stronger thunderstorms or heavy rain showers cruise by during the afternoon. Strong damaging wind gusts could be possible on this first full day of Spring.

Friday Night – A flash freeze occurs as a strong cold front swings through. Morning clouds Saturday may leave us with a few snowflakes. 20s.

Saturday – Becoming mostly sunny slowly. Upper 20s to low and mid 30s.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear. Teens to single digits.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 30s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault