Weather Blog: Light snow tonight, warmer mid week

Happy Tuesday!

After a few flurries this morning, it has been a cloudier afternoon with temperatures mainly in the mid to lower 30s. Tonight light snow develops as a clipper system moves its way through the region. Lows will fall into the 20s for most and snowfall accumulation looks to be about a coating to 2 inches, mainly in the Adirondacks. Winds stay south at 5-15 mph.

Snowfall wraps up by around 8am on Wednesday for most with some sunshine developing late morning and early afternoon. Winds will turn west at 5-10 mph and highs peak in the mid to upper 30s. Into Wednesday night another system looks to move in, starting as snow showers and transitioning to rain and a wintry mix for the higher terrain by Thursday as highs peak in the low 40s. This will end as some snowfall late Thursday night and early Friday as col air enters once again.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn