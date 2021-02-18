Weather Blog: Light snow wraps up the work week

Good afternoon!
Light snow will spread north overnight into early Friday as an area of low pressure forming off the mid-Atlantic tonight passes well to our south. On the outer fringes, we battle some extremely dry low-level air and manage to squeak out just a couple of inches in most spots. Snow showers may taper off towards midday tomorrow, before re-blossoming particularly along western facing mountain slopes Friday evening into Saturday. In total, by Saturday night, mountain peaks may close in on one-half foot, but most find a dusting to just 1-4″. Low temp tonight, mid teens. High temp Friday, mid 20s to around 30°. Friday night, back into the teens to around 20°. Then, Saturday, low to mid 20s. Sunshine returns Sunday, again with a high in the low to mid 20s, but unsettled weather accompanies warmer temps in the 30s early next week.
Have a fantastic Friday!
-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault