Today: Expect the snow showers to slowly taper off, but in the higher elevations road will remains slick. Skies trend a bit sunnier toward the afternoon as temps are in the mid to upper 20’s below average for this time of year. Winds add to the chill leaving wind chills feeling more like the teens and single digits at times.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with light snow rolling in after midnight. Morning lows fall to the twenties, with the flakes continuing to fall lightly through the morning drive.

Friday: Snow is wrapping up quickly, but a few roads may remain slick and the clouds are sticking around as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 30’s

Saturday: As a warm front noises into our chilly air-mass, a period of sleet and freezing rain is likely for the colder hallows locations of the Northeast Kingdom. Temperatures will spike up quickly into the upper 40’s and low to mid 50’s with a strong southerly breeze at about 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Rainfall totals range between 0.5″ to 1.0″ for northern zones, 0.25″-0.50″

Sunday: Partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 30’s and low 40’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley