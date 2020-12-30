Weather Blog: Light snowfall and wintry mix tonight, warmer into Thursday

Happy Wednesday!

Snowfall moves into the region this evening, staying light and mixing with some rainfall as temperatures start to warm by early Thursday. Snowfall accumulation looks to remain light, around a coating to two inches in the higher terrain in the Adirondacks and the Northeast Kingdom. Overnight lows will be near freezing with winds breezy from the south, 10-20 mph.

Thursday a few early showers are possible otherwise mostly cloudy with some sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer, peaking in the mid to upper 30s. Winds west at 5-10 mph. Friday is now looking to be on the dry side with some sunshine along with temperatures near freezing. Our next weather maker arrives Friday night and into Saturday morning. Looking like it will start as snowfall, transition over into a wintry mix and freezing rain to all rainfall. Snowfall amounts will range from 1-4″ with ice accumulation up to 0.10″. This could cause some slippery travel Saturday morning as temperatures warm into the lower 40s. Changes are still likely to this forecast, so stay tuned for updates.

