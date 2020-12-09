Weather Blog: Light snowfall likely through Wednesday

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

A chilly start for many, with temperature sin the 20s and wind chill values in the teens. Light snowfall begins to move into the region early this morning, becoming widespread into late morning and early afternoon. Winds remain south 5-15 mph with high temperatures peaking near freezing for most. Snowfall accumulation looks to range between 1-4″ in the North Country in NY, and across Vermont. Slightly more possible in the higher terrain, especially the Green Mountains where you could be closer to 6 inches when all is said and done.

Roads may be slick even into tonight as light snowfall lingers, so just take it slow! Overnight lows don’t move much, we stay in the upper 20s and lower 30s as warmer air moves in for late week. Snow showers linger early Thursday otherwise we are dry. Highs return to the mid to upper 30s. 40s arrive again into Friday with our next system looking to arrive by Saturday evening, looking like a mainly rain event right now.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn