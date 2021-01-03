Weather Blog: Light snowfall likely tonight into early Monday

Happy Sunday everyone!

A mainly quiet day today, clouds continue to increase across the region as light snowfall arrives into early tonight, lasting into early Monday morning. Snowfall will remain on the light side, accumulation to a coating up to two inches in central and southern counties in Vermont and southern New Hampshire. This will occur mainly in higher terrain in the Green Mountains. Overnight lows stay in the 20s for most. Winds southeast at 5-10 mph. This could cause some slick spots on the roads, so just take it slow late tonight.

Monday will feature a few flakes in the morning, otherwise a dry but cloudy afternoon. Highs will peak in the mid to lower 30s once again. Overcast skies look to remain into mid week along with spotty snow showers into Wednesday as a low pressure system stalls in the gulf of Maine. Temperatures begin to fall closer to average by late week, peaking in the upper 20s with overnight lows in the teens.

Have a great evening and wonderful first week of the new year!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn