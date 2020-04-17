Weather Blog: Light snowfall tonight with warming temperatures this weekend

Happy Friday everyone!

Today’s forecast was almost a repeat of yesterday except with some more cloud cover. Mostly cloudy skies took over after sunshine this morning with a few scattered showers as well. We peaked in the mid to lower 40s and fall tonight back close to freezing tonight.

We then track snow potential mainly for southern portions of Vermont and New Hampshire. This will linger into early Saturday morning before moving out of the region for later in the day. Snowfall totals around a Coating-2″ with closer to 3+ inches in higher terrain. For northern NY, VT, and NH, just a few snow showers causing a light dusting possible by Saturday morning. A look at totals and timeline below:

Overall not a bad weekend Forecast. Some sunshine develops late Saturday from NW to SE. Highs peak back in the lower 50s so most of that snowfall melts by the afternoon and evening. Winds begin to switch out of the south into Sunday ushering in even warmer air with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances move in, however, Sunday afternoon and last into early Monday.

Next week we stay cooler with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain chances return again Tuesday along with Breezy conditions. Overall not a bad stretch of weather, Saturday looks to be the pick day this weekend if you want to head out and get some fresh air. Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn