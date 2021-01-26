Weather Blog: Light to moderate snow Tuesday night

Good evening!

Widespread, light snow is on tap for most Tuesday night into Wednesday morning; though a few pockets of heavier snow are likely initially this evening over the Adirondacks and in southern counties. Late this week, Arctic air plunges south yet again. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – As dewpoints rise, signaling a saturation of the lowest levels of the atmosphere, more and more of the snowflakes falling out of lowering clouds will survive the trip to the ground without evaporating. That’s been the big battle so far this afternoon and early evening in most areas – dry air. Snow will generally be falling at a light pace, though briefly higher snowfall rates are on tap through around 10 PM in the Adirondacks, Rutland, Windsor, Bennington, Windham and Sullivan counties (all under a Winter Weather Advisory through mid-morning Wednesday). In those areas, snowfall totals through daybreak tomorrow reach 4-6″. Elsewhere, its a meager 1-3″ snowfall – at first. The temp holds steady in the low to mid 20s.





Wednesday – Light morning snow comes to a close midday, but this is only a break. A second round of light snow showers likely re-blossoms by the afternoon with an additional dusting to 1-2″ across the board overnight into Thursday morning. Mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Light northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday – An Arctic cold front sags south. Light snow may be associated with the frontal passage, but little to no additional accumulation is expected. The temp will fall fast away from the low 20s in the morning, down to near and below zero overnight into early Friday morning.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, but dry. The temp will hover between 0-10° all day, but wind chill values are likely between -10° and -20° thanks to a northwesterly wind of 10-20 mph. Friday night, it’s back down below zero. Brr!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault