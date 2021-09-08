Weather Blog: Line of showers, t’storms rolls through Wednesday evening

Hello!

Wednesday morning picked up right where Tuesday evening left off – beautiful, sunny and dry. However, this afternoon into tonight, a line of showers with embedded downpours and potentially a few t’storms comes crashing through from west to east with briefly gusty wind. The severe weather threat is nonzero, but seems much lower than originally anticipated due to a quicker forward speed in this line, which cross our region between now and 8 PM. Rain may be heavy at times and could lead to localized minor flash flooding, with most picking up between 0.5-1.0″ of rain, alongside a few higher totals if multiple downpours train over the same location. Low temp tonight, upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow, the boundary stalls just off to our east and keeps plenty of cloud cover locked in over our heads. This cloud cover may occasionally spit a few showers our way, but many will stay dry. Low to mid 70s. Light south wind 5-15 mph. Thursday night, partly to mostly cloudy. Low to mid 50s.

On Friday, a weak low develops over eastern New England and races north, once again pivoting clouds back across the North Country and squeezing out an isolated shower or two, especially over higher terrain. It looks and feels like Fall Friday, with a high temp in the mid to upper 60s and a breezy northwest wind of 10-20 mph. Friday night, 40s to low 50s.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault