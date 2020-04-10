Weather Blog: Lingering mountain snow, breaks in the clouds for the weekend

Snow showers are riddling the radar, just after 10 AM. All thanks to our low pressure system that brought rain yesterday, moisture continues to stream southward early Friday morning.

Friday: A mix of rain and snow showers. Additional snowfall will range from a light dusting in the valleys, to 2-4″ for elevations above 1000ft. with the mountain peaks closing in on 8+” Temperatures climb to the low 40’s and winds are blustery out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Definitely a cold and raw feel to the day ahead.

Friday Night: Snow showers will start to wrap up, slowly becoming more confined to the higher terrain. Temperatures fall to the low 30’s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to start with a few lingering rain and snow showers, especially for the Northeast Kingdom and higher terrain. By afternoon some locations in the valleys will start to break the clouds up, allowing a bit of sunshine for the afternoon. The NEK may hang tight with the clouds and a few snow showers.

Easter Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures in the low 50’s

