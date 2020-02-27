Weather Blog: Lingering snow showers through Friday

Today: Much of the heaviest precipitation moves off through the afternoon, and we’re left with scattered snow showers. Temperatures fall into the 20’s by evening. Winds remain blustery out of the southwest at 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Scattered snow showers stick around as temperatures bottom out in the upper teens.

Friday: Lake effect and upslope snow showers fall off and on through out the day keep us living in a snow globe. Temperatures climb to the mid 20’s

Saturday: A few leftover mountain flakes otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Low 20’s

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures in the mid 20’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Mid 30’s