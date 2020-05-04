Weather Blog: Long stretch of cooler temps

Good afternoon!

After a warm, sunny couple of days over the weekend, the cooler weather is back – and here to stay. It lasts through the next week to week-and-a-half, coinciding with several opportunities for light rain and snow.

It’s been a dreary, damp Monday, but showers will slowly wane tonight as the sky clears over southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Another weak wave will set off a new round of light misty rain and/or snow showers through north central Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom afternoon midnight, lasting through Tuesday morning. Low temp, chilly, down in the 30s.

Tomorrow, clouds linger north with more clearing on tap through central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. It may take all day to get back under some blue sky over northern higher terrain. Regardless, we’re all feeling the chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and a brisk northwesterly wind of 10-15 mph. Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a frost possible. Upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday brings the best opportunity, region-wide, for sunshine, though more clouds will thicken up by the afternoon. Mid to upper 50s, even approaching 60 in broad valleys. A brief, light spot shower or two may be possible in the evening. Mostly cloudy Thursday. Mid to upper 40s. Showers, rain and overnight/higher elevation snow, will kick off Thursday night and last off-and-on right into the early part of the weekend. Your heat will likely remain ‘on’ with temps bouncing between the 20s and 30s at night and the 40s and 50s during the day.

Have a terrific Monday evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault