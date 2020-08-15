Weather Blog: Mainly dry end to the weekend before showers arrives Monday

Happy Saturday everyone!

We had a mainly sunny day today with a few sprinkles in the mountains, otherwise most stayed dry. Highs this afternoon peaked once again in the mid to lower 80s. Tonight we cool off nicely with lows in the lower 60s and upper 50s for the higher elevations. Humidity stays on the low side.

As we move into Sunday we wake up to some sunshine. An area of upper level moisture looks to pivot some cloud cover in from east to west through the afternoon, meaning a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a few showers possible. Most look to stay dry. Highs on Sunday in the low 80s.

Our next real rain chances arrive Monday as a cold front pushes through. It looks like most will see less than half an inch of rainfall, with highest amounts in the North County of New York and Vermont. Lower totals in southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Otherwise we are cooler and mainly dry into Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn