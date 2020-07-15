Weather Blog: Mainly dry today before showers return late week

Happy Wednesday!

A quiet start today with some sunshine returning! High pressure moves in from the south, keeping us mostly dry today. A few very isolated showers are possible. Sunny skies remain in broad valley areas along with some more clouds mixed in for southern and eastern Vermont and New Hampshire. Highs today peak near 80 degrees.

Tonight partly cloudy skies remain with lows in the mid 60s. Luckily dew points will be a bit lower (in the upper 50s and low 60) meaning it won’t feel so sticky outside. By Thursday we watch clouds increase, with shower and storm chances arriving late Thursday into the day Friday.

By this upcoming weekend, we see more sunshine return, but it will be HOT! Highs back near 90 degrees even into early next week. Be ready for summer-like conditions to continue. The Climate Prediction Center has the entire northeast United States likely to see above-average temperatures in their 8-14 day outlook.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn