Weather Blog: Mainly dry tonight, showers and isolated storms possible Tuesday

Happy Monday everyone!

After a rainy start for portions of the region today, a dry evening is expected with even some sunshine in northern zones of Vermont and New York. Highs today peaked in the 70s for most, with a few lower 80 degree readings in the Champlain Valley as some sunshine helped with the warming process. Tonight mostly cloudy skies remain with lows in the 60s. Showers and isolated storms return in the forecast for early Tuesday.

A low pressure system continues to move towards the great lakes with an accompanied warm front that is very slow to move. This will help create some lift in the atmosphere as it progresses into our region by early Tuesday. The instability in the atmosphere will lead to scattered showers and isolated storms Tuesday morning with the best chance for showers and an isolated storm in the afternoon for portions of the North Country in NY. Rainfall totals look to be around a quarter to half an inch. Highs peak in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers and storms arrive again and look more widespread in coverage for Wednesday before a dry forecast moves back in for the end of the week.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn