Weather Blog: March goes out rather unsettled





Good evening!

Well some of you got quite the surprise tonight with a light show and even some pea size hail! Strong thunderstorms moved through central and southern Vermont, seems like enough vertical motion was left in these storms to produce lightning despite temperatures that remain in the 40s. We also saw a good amount of wind with gusts over 35MPH in some areas earlier today.

Tonight into tomorrow we will see on and off rain showers that will begin to mix with some freezing rain in higher elevations and then eventually snow showers into Monday afternoon. These snow showers could drop a dusting to one inch across the NEK and along the Greens.

The middle part of the week will feature partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures as highs get into the middle and upper 40s. April begins on Wednesday, so we are on the upward trend, and the seasons are giving us a sign that it is time to change.

Hope you have a great week!

~ Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki