Weather Blog: March-like weekend forecast

Today’s forecast is all over the place. We are starting off sunny in some spots, with rain and snow showers keeping the Champlain Valley on the damp and dreary side.

Through the afternoon we keep the chance for some rain and snow showers, especially along the International Border. Clouds thicken up for the afternoon as temperatures feel a bit cooler only climbing to the low 50’s with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

Overnight light rain and snow overspread the region in our southern and eastern zones as a low-pressure system strengthens off of the Cape and Islands. As that system rotates into the Gulf of Maine, our wind direction switches to the North and West, while wrapping in moisture, we can expect so upslope snow showers through the day Saturday.

Speaking of Saturday… It’s going to feel like we time-traveled back to early March, with temperatures only climbing into the upper 30’s to low 40’s with a blustery wind at 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Downright COLD!

So how much snow are we talking about? Generally, you can expect anywhere between a dusting for the valleys with up to 4 inches in the higher terrain. Most will range from 1-2″

The forecast settles down a bit for Mother’s day, with partly to mostly clouds skies and temperatures climb to the low 50’s