Weather Blog: Messy mix of rain, wind & snow





I hope everyone had a great weekend. Quiet weather will take us through early Monday morning under clear skies; expect lows in the teens & low 20s.

Active weather gradually returns Monday. The day will start dry but clouds will get thicker hour by hour. Expect rain & snow to spread from west to east starting in New York during the afternoon, reaching western Vermont & eastern New York by the evening. Meanwhile, southerly winds will increase and temperatures will climb well into the 30s to near 40° again. Monday night, rain switches to snow in most locations before precipitation quickly ends after midnight. There will be minor North Country accumulation, generally 1-3″; mountains will get a little more. Meanwhile, southern Vermont & most of New Hampshire will get about 3-6″. The southern Greens will get the jackpot from this one with areas of Bennington & Windham county getting over 8″. The snow will be sticky and wet, coupled with wind gusts over 20mph, there may be some power outages. Roads will also be slippery no matter how much snow you get.

We’re lucky this storm will be a quick mover. It’s gone by daybreak Tuesday and we’ll be dry with peeks of sun by the afternoon. Highs will hover around normal in the mid 40s. The rest of the week will remain slightly unsettled with a train of disturbances driving through the northeast. Each will bring a mix of rain and snow showers. Highs Wednesday to Sunday will be on either side of 50° with lows in the low to mid 30s.

I hope you’re staying warm, happy and healthy!

-Meteorologist Sean Parker