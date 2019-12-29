Weather Blog: Messy mixed storm takes aim

Good evening!

A messy storm takes shape early in the week, bringing significant icing and snow, along with downsloping southeast wind gusts. Dangerous travel conditions and scattered power outages are anticipated.

With a strong area of low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes and a secondary developing low off the coast of southern New England by Monday night, we’re in for a long-duration event with multiple rounds of light to moderate precipitation. Due to a complex vertical thermal profile overhead, it’s not all straightforward rain or snow with this one. It will be incredibly important to keep up with the forecast, as it is expected to evolve throughout the next few days.

Let’s break it down.

Sunday night, precipitation spreads from southwest to northeast. Aside from immediate broad valleys, we will kick this off with mainly snow. Initially, a light drizzle may be possible in the southern half of the Connecticut River Valley and through the Champlain Valley, but that will likely switch to all snow by around 8-10 PM. The only exception to this could be Bennington and Windham counties to the Keene, N.H. area where a mixed precip may linger towards daybreak Monday. Overnight, around 1-4″ of snow will fall from northern New York through central Vermont and into central New Hampshire.

Around sunrise Monday morning, the temperature will crawl out of the upper 20s and into the low 30s. This will, in turn, create a period of widespread mixing, including potential sleet and freezing rain over higher terrain and plain rain through immediate larger valleys. Expect road conditions to deteriorate throughout the day tomorrow.

By Monday evening, 2-6″ of snow and sleet will be found areawide with ice accretion of a light glaze to around 0.10″. Throughout the Adirondacks and into the higher terrain of central and southern Vermont, a menacing 0.25-0.50″ icy buildup will be possible by Monday night. This not only creates dangerous travel with slick paved surfaces but also will weigh down tree limbs and power lines, likely leading to scattered outages.

Everyone in southern Quebec, northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire should have a winter emergency kit ready to go, both in-home and in your vehicle. For a list of items you may want to include in an emergency kit, click here. If you run on well water, be sure you have enough (perhaps, fill a bathtub) for drinking, bathing, flushing, etc., should you lose power for multiple days.

It’s easy to get hung up on exact ice and snow amounts when you look at a forecast. Yes, that’s important and we aim to be as accurate as possible! But, with the complexity of this setup, even one or two degrees different, at any one level of the atmosphere, could mean a wild swing towards more rain, more icing or more snow. Be prepared for anything and avoid unnecessary travel at all costs.

The other tricky factor for Monday will be wind. With a developing south southeast wind and our regional topography, there will be some downsloping gusts on the western side of our area mountain ranges that could reach 30-45 mph. This would, of course, lead to downed trees or limbs and create more power outages. Some of the areas most susceptible to this include Rutland, Bread Loaf, Underhill-Jericho, and northern Franklin County, NY.

Monday night into Tuesday, the attention shifts to the secondary low lifting north offshore through the Gulf of Maine. This supports a more straight-shooting rain/snow mix Tuesday. An additional 1-4″ of snow will be possible here, becoming more terrain-based, though some patchy freezing drizzle with minimal additional icing can’t be ruled out. The temp is still bouncing between the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

Scattered snow showers (and maybe an isolated squall or two) help us ring in the New Year Tuesday night to Wednesday. An extra dusting to 1-2″ of bonus snow will be found during this period for most, but some higher totals should be expected through mountainous terrain.

A quieter Thursday then follows, but another mixed precipitation event seemingly unfolds Friday into Saturday, so stay tuned!

Stick with the Skytracker Weather Team for updates and be safe!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault