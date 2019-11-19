Weather Blog: Messy weather eventually moves out!

As you head out the door this morning, please please please be careful! Untreated surfaces, like your front porch, driveway, secondary roads and dirt roads are very SLICK! Our primary roads, like the interstates and state roads, are wet with a little bit of slush mix being reported in the center and edges.

A big round of applause for VTrans, NYDOT, and NHDOT! Roads were tough at times this morning and road crews have been no stop with the salt!

Many spots are still experiencing a messy mix, with snow filling in on the backside of the system. As this low-pressure system departs later this morning and through early afternoon, you can expect a quick burst of snow, with totals rangeinng between a dusting to up to 3 inches especially in our southern zones.

By the time the evening commute rolls around we are done with this mess of a storm for good!

Here is how the rest of the forecast is shaping up:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Upper 20’s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few rain/snow showers. Accumulations are less than a half an inch. Upper 30’s

Thursday: Partly sunny. Low 40’s

Friday: Rain moves in overnight Thursday through the day Friday. Mid 40’s