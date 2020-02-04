Weather Blog: Messy weather is back to close out the workweek

Although we are starting off the day quiet, a little low-pressure system is sneaking through the Northeast bringing a couple of rain/snow showers beginning by late morning and wrapping up around sunset.

A slick road or two is not out of the question, as accumulations range between a dusting to 1″

High pressure scoots in right behind this system and we squeeze in a relatively quiet day Wednesday with decreasing clouds through the morning. Temperatures though will feel a bit cooler, only climbing into the mid 20’s.

Just as clouds clear out Wednesday, they will build back in for the evening as our next low-pressure system takes aim at the northeast, tracking over the Saint Lawerence Valley.

As is every forecast… it’s subject to change (especially this winter…) but here is how we think things will play out.

We’ll start with snow overspreading the region after midnight Thursday morning. We continue with snow through the morning drive making for a tough commute. Snow will begin to taper off and transition into mixed precipitation showers for the afternoon, giving us a little bit of a break for the evening drive.

As if one low-pressure system was enough, mother nature throws a second one at us, this time tracking more toward the coast. It’ll be a battle between the cold air locked into the north and the warm air to our south, setting up a boundry between the rain and snow somewhere over the northeast… where that line sets up will determine where the highest totals fall.

As of now, I would expect anywhere between 4 to 8 sloppy inches of snow especially in our northernmost counties, with higher totals through the mountain peaks. Of course, that can change with a shift in the track of either low-pressure systems so stay tuned for the latest!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley