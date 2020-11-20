Weather Blog: Messy weather moves in for the first part of next week

Good Morning! Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the work week!

After all the sunshine we saw last week, this week has been very cloudy and November-like, and today is no different.

Expect partly cloudy skies with high temperatures climbing into the mid 50’s, but just like yesterday those winds are staying breezy out of the south, leaving windchill feeling more like the upper 40’s.

Clouds are sticking around for the weekend, despite a small chance for a couple breaks Saturday as temperatures climb to the mid 40’s

Sunday will mainly be a dry but cloudy day, it isn’t until after sunset that we increase the chance for precipitaiton.

It’ll begin as a quick burst of snow, eventually transitioning to rain by early Monday morning. The only exception is the Saint Lawrence Valley, Northeast Kingdom and higher terrain, which will likely see a quick period of freezing rain before making the shift.

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley