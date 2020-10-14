Weather Blog: Messy weather to end the week

We’re starting off with a lot of low hanging clouds and fog this Wednesday Morning. Give the fog a couple hours past sunrise (7:07 AM) and we’ll all be enjoying some sunshine!

It’s a mostly sunny and pleasant day with top temps reaching the low to mid 60’s, and winds out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph. A great day to get outside for a hike or maybe catch up on some yard work!

Skies are clear early Wednesday evening, but a few clouds build in by early Thursday morning. Despite a dry forecast Thursday, those clouds are sticking around as a low pressure system passes to our north and it’s warm front scoots into our region, bring strong southerly winds that usher in temperatures in the 70’s

A wind advisory has been issued for parts of the North Country were winds are expected to sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts reaching as high as 40 mph.

Winds will settle down Thursday evening, as the adjacent cold front stalls out and washes out some where over New England, allowing for our next low pressure system to ride in along it.

The low pressure system will bring showers northward by Friday afternoon. Expect rain to quickly becoming more widespread with the heaviest falling between sunset Friday and noontime Saturday. Rainfall totals will vary depending on how close you are to the center of low pressure, with the North Country and the Saint Lawrence River Valley ranging between a quarter of an inch to a half inch, while much of Vermont and New Hampshire can expect totals between 1-3″.

We’ll be keeping a close watch on some of our area rivers, although the chance for widespread flooding is low it’s not zero. Expect a sharp rise early Saturday morning, with a few locations like the Ausable River and the Mad River at Moretown reaching minor flood stage. The biggest saving grace is our drought, many of our rivers are running low, and could use another gulp of water to get their levels back up to normal.

A secondary low pressure system develops off the coast early Saturday morning, and that will help to drag in some colder air from the north changing some of those rain drops into snow flakes.

The mountains can expect the most, with 3-6+” expected in the highest peaks above 3500 feet. For locations above 2500 feet a slushy coating to an inch is possible especially on grassy or cold surfaces and maybe a bit of a change over to mixed precipitation and for folks living at 1500 feet and up should expect a dusting at most.

Things wrap up quickly Saturday afternoon, and were partly to mostly sunny and in the upper 50’s for Sunday.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley