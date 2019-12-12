Weather Blog: Messy weekend ahead



















Good evening!

It’s a quiet end to the workweek, but starting late Friday, rain inches in. There’s a chance for some light icing before it’s all plain rain. Then, Sunday, we’ll finish it off with snow showers.

Tonight – Mostly to partly cloudy. A few light snow showers may be possible. Seasonable, upper teens to low 20s. South breeze 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph.

Friday – Some morning sunshine is possible, then increasing clouds. Warmer, mid to upper 30s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Friday Night – Light rain or areas of drizzle spread north. Valleys hang on to steady temps above freezing in the mid 30s, meaning no threat of icing. However, a light, slick glaze may be possible through the Adirondacks and central Vermont (Green Mountains) into eastern Vermont where temps fall to the low 30s.

Saturday – Warmer air moves north, changing all precip to plain rain. High temp, lower half of the 40s. Widespread rain, heavy at times through east-central and southern Vermont, into New Hampshire, falls during the morning, with more hit-or-miss showers by the afternoon. It’s not terribly windy, but the occasionally 20+ mph gust may be possible, from the south southeast. Expect 0.5-1.0″ of rain. A few waterways may approach minor flood stage, e.g. the Otter Creek in Rutland, but most should stay within their banks.

Saturday Night – Rain changes back to snow as the temp falls away from the upper 30s through the day on Sunday. Most broad valleys should see little to even no accumulation. But, midslope to higher elevations could pick up 1-4″. Jay Peak, Mansfield and Whiteface may approach one-half foot. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Have a great Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault