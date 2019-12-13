Weather Blog: Messy weekend with rain, snow and wind























Hey there!

The title says it all. We’ve got a doozy on our hands this mid-December weekend. From a light icy glaze possible for some Friday night, to a wet Saturday with potential minor flooding. Then, it’s all followed up by a slushy snow Sunday and a strong west wind.

Friday Night – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight for most of the region, excluding the Champlain Valley and St. Lawrence River Valley. This, as a light mixed wintry precip including sleet and a freezing drizzle, spreads north. An icy buildup to around 0.10″ is possible, particularly in the Connecticut River Valley and Northeast Kingdom, as well as central Vermont and the Adirondacks. While not enough ice to cause a major concern for power outages, roads and walking surfaces will be slick. The temp will slowly rise out of the low 30s through the night, eliminating the threat of icing by Saturday morning.

Saturday Morning – A widespread light to moderate rain makes for a soggy start to the day, though the wind remains light out of the east southeast at just 5-10 mph. The temp hits a maximum in the low to mid 40s, as rain pummels us through midday. By the afternoon, showers become more hit-or-miss, but we don’t entirely dry out. With the onslaught of a general 0.5-1.5″ rainfall (plus a few locally higher and lower amounts) area waterways will see a noticeable, sharp rise. Most should remain within their banks, but the Otter Creek, Ausable and Mad River will be ones to watch for potential minor flooding by Saturday night.

Saturday Night – Colder air will start pouring in on the backside of the departing storm. Rain will change to a slushy, wet snow as the temp drops into the mid and low 30s.

Sunday – Mainly over higher terrain (with some rain mix through broad valleys), snow piles up to a wet, heavy 1-4″. A slushy coating may be possible on valley floors. Snow, rain and whatnot will start diminishing during the afternoon, but a west wind kicks up to 20-30 mph. Gusts of 35 to even 50 mph are possible. There could be sporadic power outages, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Have a great weekend and stay safe (and dry)!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault