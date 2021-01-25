Weather Blog: Midweek, light snow

Good afternoon!

Many enjoyed sunshine Sunday and Monday, but widespread, light snow returns late Tuesday as the forecast track for an area of low pressure moving out of the Ohio River Valley trends north. Let’s break it down!

Tonight, clouds increase over northern zones with a chance for a few flurries. Low temp, milder than the previous nights, near 10°. Over central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire, the sky remains clearer and the temp may hover closer to 0° or even drop subzero.





Tuesday morning, clouds increase across the board, thickening and lowering as the day goes on. The temp rebounds into the low to mid 20s with a light and variable wind. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure moves out of the Mississippi River Valley and treks towards the Ohio River Valley. All last week, it appeared this low would pass to our south. However, over the weekend, each new set of model data that came in brought a northerly jog in that storm track. The big limiting factor for us, though, will be dry air.

That’s why snow will generally be light as it begins around mid-afternoon, spreading from west to east. Right through the Tuesday evening drive home and into early Wednesday, light snow continues. For most, by midday Wednesday, snow will total just 1-3″ (with a few spots near the Canadian border looking at a meager dusting). However, in the higher terrain of western Essex county (NY) and Windsor, Rutland, Windham and Bennington counties, 3-5″ is on the way. An additional dusting to 1-2″ (over higher terrain) may follow Wednesday evening and night as light snow showers re-blossom in northwesterly flow developing behind the departing low. Mid 20s to near 30° Wednesday.





Thursday, lingering clouds may still spit snowflakes over the mountains, but most are quieter. Low to mid 20s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph. Thursday night, a strong cold front sweeps through and the temp plummets! A very frigid Friday is on the way with a high in the single digits, framed by overnight lows Thursday and Friday night near and below zero. A quiet weekend with moderating temps follow before another storm with a better chance for more significant snow knocks on the door by late Monday into Tuesday.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault