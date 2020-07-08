Weather Blog: Midweek storms leave thousands without power

Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening left, at one point, more than 7,000 customers without power in Vermont alone. Strong thunderstorms in Vermont and New Hampshire were responsible for damaging wind gusts that took down trees and power lines, localized torrential rain and hail of 1-1.5″ in diameter. With sunset Wednesday evening, the threat for strong storms subsides.

To view a list of storm reports in Vermont, courtesy of the National Weather Service office in Burlington, Vt., click here.

To view a list of storm reports in New Hampshire, courtesy of the National Weather Service office in Gray, ME., click here.