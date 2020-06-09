Weather Blog: Midweek thunderstorms

Good Tuesday afternoon!

We have a somewhat busy period of weather through midweek, though rain will not fall evenly across the region. It’s a feast or famine situation where some stay dry and others dodge heavy rain and even a few t’storms.

Tonight – After a cloudy Tuesday (everywhere expect southern Vermont) with a warm front draped right over top of us, some partial clearing slowly takes place after midnight. 50s to near 60 degrees. Wind, light and variable.

Wednesday – That warm front lifts north and we kick off the day under a partly sunny sky. By late morning into early (and then again, late afternoon into the evening), a few showers and thunderstorms bubble up over New York, especially. In Vermont and New Hampshire, the air mass remains more stable and thus, not very conducive to developing convection. Storms in New York’s North Country, however, may reach severe limits producing strong wind gusts, hail and very heavy rainfall. 70s to low 80s. Wind, brisk from the south (unfortunately carrying quite a bit of mugginess up our way) 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Thursday – Though there is a slight chance for a thunderstorm or two here as well, most see periodic rain through the morning and into the afternoon, drying up by late afternoon and early evening. Rain may be heavy at times. Near 80 degrees with a very gusty south wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny. 70s to near 80 degrees and noticeably less humid. A handful of light showers may pop up in the afternoon, but many will remain dry.

Saturday & Sunday – Mostly to partly sunny. Cooler, 60s to low 70s. Most of the weekend is dry, but again like Friday, a spot shower or two cannot be ruled out in the afternoon or evening.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault