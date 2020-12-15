Weather Blog: Midweek winter storm forecast track trends north

Good Tuesday evening!

Snow-lovers, your crossed fingers and toes seem to be working! Most weather forecast models in the Tuesday afternoon run featured a noticeable shift north in the heaviest precip associated with a midweek coastal storm. That means, central and southern counties in New Hampshire and Vermont (now under a Winter Storm Watch) will likely get a larger piece of the pie when it comes to snow totals. Let’s start here and then we will circle back to the intense Arctic chill gripping our region.

A developing area of low pressure over the Mississippi River Valley early Wednesday, takes aim at the mid-Atlantic and then moves into southern New England late Wednesday into Thursday morning. As the storm moves up the eastern seaboard, there will be battle on its northwesterly outer edge between substantial moisture and excellent dynamics for big snow versus dry, cold air pushing south out of Canada. This will lead to a very sharp cutoff between a lot of snow and nothing (sounds familiar, right?). At this point, it appears the gradient will be tightest between approximately U.S. Routes 2 and 9

Snow will spread north between midnight and daybreak Thursday. At first, dry air in the low levels of the atmosphere may prevent snow from reaching all the way to the ground – leaving us in a virga situation. However, as those snowfall dynamics improve and better moisture pushes north, snow will become heavier, particularly over southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire, during the Thursday morning commute, a perfect recipe for travel delays and disruptions. Snow will taper off to lighter showers after midday Thursday, before coming to a close Thursday night.

As always, be patient and avoid getting drawn in by single model runs posted to social media. A model is NOT a forecast. A model is a tool used to create a forecast. And meteorologists have a large tool box at our disposal. As we get closer to a possible weather event, it comes into focus on higher-resolution, shorter-range models, which allow us to look for consistency, trends and agreement.

So, here’s we sit as of Tuesday afternoon…Across northern New York and northern Vermont, a dusting to 1-3″ is possible. In central Vermont and New Hampshire, 4-7″ is a good bet. Southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire have the best chance to exceed 8″, with up to one foot possible. Could this change again? Yes. That’s how making predictions or forecasting works. When you get better and new data (like anything in life), you update and adjust accordingly. Make sure you check back Wednesday for the latest and best information.

Let’s get back to the cold…

The wind has settled significantly Tuesday evening and remains at around 10 mph tonight through Wednesday. That’s a relief, but it’s plenty cold enough even without the dreaded wind chill. The actual air temp tonight dips to between -10° and 10°, before rebounding just into the teens Wednesday afternoon. The sky is mostly clear to partly cloudy during this stretch, with increasing clouds on the way Wednesday evening and night. Thursday and Friday, top temps return to the low and mid 20s, with warmer-than-average air likely in place by Christmas week.

Have a great Tuesday night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault