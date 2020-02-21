Weather Blog: Mild air moves in for the weekend

Boy was is a brutally cold start to the day! Morning lows bottomed out in the single digits and teens BELOW zero, even touching -30° in places like Island Pond & Caanan Vt.

Have no fear, we’re turning things around for the afternoon, for some it comes with a nearly 40-degree temperature change from this morning to this afternoon.

Today: Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 20’s

Tonight: Mostly clear, with temperatures falling to the upper teens and low 20’s

Saturday: A little disturbance is kicking up a few more clouds especially along the international border. A flurry or two can’t be ruled out especially in the higher mountain peaks. Southern Vermont and New Hampshire, expect full sunshine! Temperatures climb to the mid 30’s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with temperatures climbing to the upper 30’s to low 40’s

Monday: Partly cloudy. Mid 40’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley