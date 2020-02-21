Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Weather Blog: Mild air moves in for the weekend

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boy was is a brutally cold start to the day! Morning lows bottomed out in the single digits and teens BELOW zero, even touching -30° in places like Island Pond & Caanan Vt.

Have no fear, we’re turning things around for the afternoon, for some it comes with a nearly 40-degree temperature change from this morning to this afternoon.

Today: Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 20’s

Tonight: Mostly clear, with temperatures falling to the upper teens and low 20’s

Saturday: A little disturbance is kicking up a few more clouds especially along the international border. A flurry or two can’t be ruled out especially in the higher mountain peaks. Southern Vermont and New Hampshire, expect full sunshine! Temperatures climb to the mid 30’s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with temperatures climbing to the upper 30’s to low 40’s

Monday: Partly cloudy. Mid 40’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog