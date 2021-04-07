Weather Blog: Mild and dry tonight, near 70 degrees Thursday

Happy Wednesday!

We made it halfway through the workweek and the forecast remains mostly the same. Sunshine and some cloud cover, with temperatures well above average. Tonight we stay partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds become light and variable.

Thursday will be even warmer with more sunshine as high pressure takes a firm grasp on the northeast. We stay dry with highs peaking near 70 degrees for most, which could be close to record breaking in a few locations. The warmth and sunshine remain into the Saturday before rain chances finally return Sunday afternoon and may linger into early next week.

Even with rain chances, highs remain above average into next week.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn