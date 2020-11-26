Weather Blog: Mild and showery for Turkey Day

Happy Thanksgiving!

It’s is a bit of a messy start to this Turkey day, with rain, freezing rain and sleet falling depending on your locations.

Just before 8 AM and road conditions are improving, as the heaviest precipitations has moved off to our east. There are still a few slick spots and even some fog especially as you head up over the higher terrain, like Rt 105 in Jay.

If you are heading out this morning, watch out for a few sneaking slick spot, otherwise our temperatures are climbing above freezing in to the mid to upper 40’s by afternoon, so any lingering showers will all fall as plain rain.

We’re cloudy and drizzly overnight, with some low hanging clouds and fog to start off the day Friday as morning lows fall back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

The clouds are the theme Friday, with lingering moisture in the atmosphere, a spot sprinkle also can’t be rule out in the higher terrain. It’s a mild day with temperatures climbing into the low 50’s about 10 degrees above average.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley