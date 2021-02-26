Weather Blog: Mild, messy weekend

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

Spring-like warmth returns over the weekend, but a light, steady snow Saturday morning will transition to rain by the afternoon. Then, as we gear up for the new work week, a few more rain or snow showers sneak through once again. Details below!

Tonight – Mostly clear up until daybreak, then quickly increasing clouds. It’s warmer than last night, but still quite crisp with overnight temps reaching the upper teens to low 20s. Light south wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday – As a warm crosses the region from southwest to northeast, initially, snow will spread in. Snow will change to rain by the afternoon as the temp soars towards 40° on the heels of a south wind of 10-20 mph. Briefly, around midday to early afternoon, some light icing may occur east of the Green Mountains and through most higher terrain as some sleet or freezing rain mixes in. Total precipitation, including the liquid equivalent of snowfall, is under 0.25″, which means there is no significant flood threat. Snowfall totals will range from a coating in valleys to 1-3″ higher up. But, snow will melt very quickly in the warmth that follows.

Saturday Night – Rain showers taper off to a drizzle. Low temp, upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday – This is the quieter of the two days this weekend. It’s warmer, too. Under a cloudy sky, the temp reaches the low to mid 40s with a light south wind of 5-10 mph. By the afternoon, a few more light rain or snow showers arrive to take us into the new work week Monday morning.

Have a terrific weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault