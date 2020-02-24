Weather Blog: Mild now, cold later & messy in the middle





I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend. Burlington hit 45° under lots of sun and a light wind. We can put it on the board as the warmest day of February and the warmest day since January 11 when it was 59°! That’s been good news for the snowpack. Sunday night, temperatures will be falling but by early Monday, we’ll be an area split. If you’re East of the Greens you’ll wake up to temps in the teens & low 20s. West of the Greens, it’ll be noticeably not as cold with lows in the 20s & 30s.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week and likely the month. I think most of us stay shy of 50° but middle & upper 40s are a lock; Burlington should be a couple degrees warmer than Sunday. The day is dry and clouds will be getting thicker from west to east. Our next batch of rain and snow stays away from us during the day Tuesday but it will be a mostly cloudy day. Highs will fall back into the upper 30s.

Our next messy weather maker will arrive Tuesday night & Wednesday. It’ll start as a light mix of rain and snow showers but I don’t see big problems for Wednesday travel; highs will make it into the upper 30s. Widespread rain and snow takes over late Wednesday through very early Thursday morning. We’ll have to see what impacts it has on Thursday’s AM drive. Steady rain and snow will taper to showers into the afternoon but should lessen in intensity. Something important to note, temperatures will likely be falling after lunch, if it happens quickly enough, be careful of glare ice.

February will end chilly, highs Friday and Saturday will only be in the 20s. Lingering spotty snow hangs out on Friday while Saturday is dry and plain cold.

-Meteorologist Sean Parker