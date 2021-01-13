Weather Blog: Mild overnight, few rain and snow showers late

Happy Wednesday everyone!

A mainly quiet day today with plenty of cloud cover across the region. The cloudy trend looks to continue with our warmer temperatures as well into late week. Tonight, expect cloudy skies with the chance for a light wintry mix late, otherwise we stay mainly dry. Overnight lows well above average, falling to near 30 degrees. Winds stay south at 5-10 mph.

Thursday will feature, you guessed it, overcast skies with a few rain and snow showers into early afternoon. Winds remain south at 5-10 mph helping to warm us up above average once again, peaking in the mid to upper 30s for most. We then turn all focus to our next storm system that arrives late Friday and into the weekend. This looks to start as rainfall in locations below 1000ft, with a wintry mix to snowfall in higher terrain. As cooler air moves in once this system pulls away we could see a change over to snow Saturday night and into Sunday as upslope snowfall becomes more likely with winds turning out of the northwest. Stay tuned for any changes over the next day or so… Snowfall totals look to be around 1-3″ in the terrain below 1000ft with 3-6″ in the mid-slope areas.

Have a great night and wonderful workweek.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn