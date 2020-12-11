Weather Blog: Mild through the weekend with light rain

Good afternoon and happy Friday!

Milder weather sticks around through the weekend, but the sun some of us enjoyed today does not. Clouds increase Friday night as high pressure slides off to the east, keeping overnight temperatures steady in the 30s. Saturday, look for highs in the mid to upper 30s, and approaching 40° as a warm front lifts north late in the day. This will be the focus for light rain showers that develop and stick around overnight into early Sunday. Rainfall totals will be fairly unimpressive, generally less than 0.25″, but some light icing may occur in colder spots like throughout higher terrain and east of the Green Mountains. Significant icy building to the point of major travel delays or power outages is not anticipated, but a few hundredths of an inch of ice may make sidewalks and untreated roads slick.





Sunday brings an early high temp in the low to mid 40s before a late day cold front arrives. As this front sails past, a few snow showers pop up, lingering into Monday. Again, accumulation is minimal, generally under an inch down to nada. The temp will drop Sunday afternoon and our south breeze at 10-15 mph settles. Monday morning takes us into the 20s, then back to the mid and upper 30s by the afternoon.

The big highlight for us next week, as of now, is the cold. Top temps stall in the 20s Tuesday through Thursday with nighttime lows in the teens or single digits. However, there could be another big highlight or two on the horizon to keep an eye on. There will be not one, but two areas of low pressure riding up the coast next week. Model trends have kept both largely out of our hair, another near miss with significant snowfall, but for especially Wednesday’s low (a little less so for Monday’s) it would not take much of a shift to the northwest to pull some of that wintry weather back into our neck-of-the-woods. We’ll be watching!

Have a terrific weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault