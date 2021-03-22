Weather Blog: Mild tonight, Warm and sunny again Tuesday

Happy Monday everyone!

After a gorgeous weekend forecast, the sunshine remains this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to lower 60s. We remain clear and mild tonight with overnight lows in the 30s. Winds remain light out of the south.

Tuesday will feature another sunny afternoon with highs even warmer, in the mid to upper 60s in a few locations. Winds south 5-10 mph. Clouds will begin to move in Tuesday night and increase into Wednesday, meaning a more mostly cloudy forecast mid week, but the warmth still remains.

Rain chances arrive once we reach Thursday and Friday with slightly cooler temperatures expected by next weekend.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn