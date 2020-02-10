Weather Blog: Mild weather marches on, for now

Good evening!

Enjoying the warm-up following a very snowy and frigid past couple of days? The milder air sticks around through midweek, but another Arctic blast commences Thursday and lasts into Saturday. That’s following more snow! Here’s the breakdown…





Tonight, clouds stick around, though a few breaks are possible towards sunrise Tuesday, with showers generally tapering off by 8-10 PM. The temp drops below freezing, into the 20s with patchy black ice possible on untreated surfaces following today’s melt and slush.

Tuesday, a weak disturbance passes to our south and east, and may bring a couple of light snow and/or rain showers to the area. In particular, we’re looking at southern and eastern Vermont into New Hampshire, and then throughout the mountains. Nothing major results from this; just a fresh coating to 0.5″ of snow. Overall, it’s much less impactful than today’s wet weather. Mid to upper 30s in broad valleys with low to mid 30s through higher terrain. Light south wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and clouds. Low 30s. Then, snow returns for Thursday. It’s a bit early to be throwing snow totals out, but a decent moderate 2-8″ event could be in store for us. Upper 20s to low 30s. A blast of brutally cold air follows with lows near and below zero Thursday night, just barely above Friday afternoon, then way back down below again Friday night.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault