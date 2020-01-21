Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Weather Blog: Milder midweek

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening!

After a chilly start to the workweek, milder temperatures take over. It stays quiet, however, up until this weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

Tuesday Night – Increasing clouds over northern New York and northern and central Vermont with a few higher terrain flurries possible as a weak disturbance passes the north. Low temp, steady in the teens. Southern Vermont and New Hampshire, mostly clear with a low of 5-10°.

Wednesday – Morning clouds, then trending towards mostly sunny by the afternoon. Upper 20s to low 30s. S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear. Low to mid and even upper teens.

Thursday – Mostly to partly sunny. Low to mid 30s. Light south wind.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy. Near 20°.

Friday – More clouds than sun, but quiet and dry. Mid to upper 30s, approaching 40° in broad valleys.

Clouds thicken up Saturday morning as an area of low pressure moves out of the Ohio River Valley, with a second low forming off the southern New England coast. Between the two disturbances, snow is likely, especially over southern and central Vermont and New Hampshire. For now, it appears 2-8″ may be possible, with higher amounts through southern counties, but details are still a bit fuzzy this far out. Keep checking back for updates!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog