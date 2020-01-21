Weather Blog: Milder midweek

Good evening!

After a chilly start to the workweek, milder temperatures take over. It stays quiet, however, up until this weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

Tuesday Night – Increasing clouds over northern New York and northern and central Vermont with a few higher terrain flurries possible as a weak disturbance passes the north. Low temp, steady in the teens. Southern Vermont and New Hampshire, mostly clear with a low of 5-10°.

Wednesday – Morning clouds, then trending towards mostly sunny by the afternoon. Upper 20s to low 30s. S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear. Low to mid and even upper teens.

Thursday – Mostly to partly sunny. Low to mid 30s. Light south wind.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy. Near 20°.

Friday – More clouds than sun, but quiet and dry. Mid to upper 30s, approaching 40° in broad valleys.

Clouds thicken up Saturday morning as an area of low pressure moves out of the Ohio River Valley, with a second low forming off the southern New England coast. Between the two disturbances, snow is likely, especially over southern and central Vermont and New Hampshire. For now, it appears 2-8″ may be possible, with higher amounts through southern counties, but details are still a bit fuzzy this far out. Keep checking back for updates!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault